Joe Rogan Crushes ‘Crazy Lizard’ Biden: ‘Trump Will Eat Him Alive’

Podcast host Joe Rogan has voiced his concerns about Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden’s mental stamina, warning that “Trump is going to eat him alive”.

Rogan made the comments during his show on Thursday while discussing a series of gaffes made by Biden.

“Trump is going to eat him alive. He’s going to eat that guy alive,” the comedian declared.

Rogan has warned Democrats to call-out their own side or they will suffer the same consequences as 2016 at the ballot box.

WATCH:

Joe Rogan on Joe Biden: “Trump is going to eat him alive. He’s going to eat that guy alive. The guy can barely remember what he’s talking about while he’s talking. … His skin is all pulled tight like a lizard.” pic.twitter.com/FybJds8Oz6 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 27, 2020

Theblaze.com reports: “The guy can barely remember what he’s talking about while he’s talking,” Rogan explained. “Every video of him recently talking … he’s stumbling through s**t. He forgets what he’s talking about.”

The host then played a series of TV show appearances from the last several days where Biden appears confused, makes awkward long pauses while speaking, or stumbles on his words, Among the clips was an interview on “The View” where Biden said, “We have to take care of the cure. That will make the problem worse no matter what.”

Maybe he’s ‘high as f***’?

Rogan said that Biden’s verbal faux pas are a sign the former vice president “doesn’t know what he’s talking about when he’s talking.”

“I’m looking at this like a medical condition,” he added. “When I’m calling a fight, and I see a guy limping, I’m like ‘I think he hurt his knee.’ (….) I’m looking at this like it’s a medical issue.”

The comedian then noted, “That’s not a normal way to communicate — unless he’s high as f***,” while explaining “he doesn’t look good either — and they got makeup on him. His skin is all pulled tight like a lizard.”