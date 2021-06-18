Joe Rogan: Brian Stelter Is a “Motherf*cker” Pretending To Be a Journalist

Podcast host Joe Rogan blasted CNN host Brian Stelter on Thursday, calling him out as a “motherf*cker” pretending to be a journalist.

Rogan called out CNN hosts Don Lemon and Stelter for their abysmal ratings.

CNN has been hemorrhaging viewers recently, and lost a whopping 70% of its audience since Trump left office.

“This is because the market has spoken and your show’s fucking terrible,” Rogan said. “Brian Stelter’s show keeps slipping and slipping and slipping in the ratings. Same with Don Lemon’s.”

Joe Rogan Tears Into CNN's Brian Stelter: 'Hey Motherf*cker, You're Supposed To Be A Journalist' https://t.co/lwixzTdkD8 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 17, 2021

“It’s the same thing,” he continued. “Everybody knows they’re not real. They’re not real humans.”

Dailycaller.com reports: Rogan also called out Stelter for his much-mocked interview with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, in which Stelter asked Psaki what the press was getting wrong in their coverage of the Biden administration, among other things.

“How about Brian Stelter talking to the press secretary saying, ‘What are we doing wrong? What are we doing wrong?’ Like, hey motherfucker, you’re supposed to be a journalist,” Rogan said.

The comedian said that cable news hosts are “obviously being told a certain amount of what to do.”

“And I mean, maybe he’d be an interesting guy if he had his own fuckin’ podcast, if he could just rely on his own personality and be himself,” Rogan continued. “I don’t know. I can’t imagine doing that gig.”