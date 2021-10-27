Joe Rogan Bombshell: ‘200 Members of Congress Successfully Treated With Ivermectin’

Joe Rogan says that hundreds of members of Congress have been successfully treated with ivermectin – the same drug he used to treat his recent Covid infection.

During a recent podcast with Michael Malic, Rogan revealed that Dr. Pierre Kory from the Front Line Critical Care Covid group treated him and members of Congress with monoclonal antibodies, prednisone, z-pak, NAD, vitamins, and ivermectin.

“By the way, 200 Congresspeople have been treated with Ivermectin for Covid. Google that. You can probably find that in Dr. Pierre Kory’s Twitter page,” Rogan declared.

“Before there were vaccines, this was a common off-label treatment for Covid.”

Fun fact: Between 100-200 United States Congress Members (plus many of their staffers & family members) with COVID.. were treated by a colleague over the past 15 months with ivermectin & the I-MASK+ protocol at https://t.co/OvU8SLfLJq. None have gone to hospital. Just sayin' — Pierre Kory, MD MPA (@PierreKory) October 8, 2021

“I do not know the motivation for demonizing this particular medication,” he added. “But I would imagine some of it has to do with money because… this a generic drug now. The patent has run out… and it’s worth like 30 cent per dose.”

