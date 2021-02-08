Joe & Jill Biden Booed by Super Bowl Fans During Video Message

Just before Super Bowl LV kicked off on Sunday night, President Biden and his wife made a pre-recorded appearance to honor those who had died from Covid-19 by asking for a moment of silence.

The First Lady did most of the talking, she said” Before kickoff we wanted to thank all the frontline healthcare heroes both at the game and watching across the country. You put yourself at risk to keep the rest of us safe. You and your families carried us through this year with courage, compassion and kindness. We couldn’t have made it without you. With all our hearts thank you. “

However, what followed was not silence but booing.

Some have claimed that the crowd were booing at the Bidens, not the moment of silence.

The Mail Online reports: The president said: ‘Now as we thank you and all of our essential workers, let’s remember we all can do our part to save lives. Wear masks, stay socially-distanced, get tested, get vaccinated when it’s your turn, and most of all let’s remember all those who we’ve lost.

‘So please join us, the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the National Football League in a moment of silence for the more than 440,000 Americans who lost their lives in this pandemic and for their loved ones who are left behind.’

Instead of a moment of silence, fans in the crowd were heard booing.

The boos infuriated many Americans watching at home who took to Twitter.

‘That didn’t sound like a moment of silence,’ one person tweeted.

Another tweeted: ‘Was that a boo I hear from the crowd when Biden asked for us to have a moment of silence for +400K lost due to the COVID 19? Wow. That speaks volumes.’

‘That was the loudest moment of silence ever,’ a third user wrote.

‘Well that was an interesting ‘moment of silence,” another Twitter user wrote.

Some called it the ‘loudest’ and ‘shortest’ moment of silence they had ever heard.

‘The 20,000+ people at the super bowl not observing the moment of silence for lives lost to COVID somehow… makes sense,’ one person shared.