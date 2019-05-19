Joe diGenova: Obama KNEW Comey Was Going to Blackmail President Trump

Former US Attorney Joe diGenova claims that Barack Obama knew James Comey was planning on blackmailing incoming president Donald Trump in 2016.

Speaking to Judge Jeanine Pirro on Saturday, diGenova discussed the recent developments in the spygate scandal.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Joe diGenova pointed out that the current FBI Director Christopher Wray is “an empty suit” and an “embarrassmemnt” to the agency.

Judge Jeanine then added that she knew the first time that he testified before Congress that he was an empty suit.

DiGenova then went on to pummel James Comey, “Here’s the thing. James Comey is talking because he is delusional… He believes nothing will happen to him. He is a very, very, very strange man.”

And before the segment ended Joe diGenova dropped this bomb on Barack Obama.

Joe diGenova: Remember, that briefing of President-elect Trump occurred on January 6th. And the day before on January 5th there was a meeting in the White House with President Obama, Vice President Biden, James Comey, Sally Yates and Susan Rice. And what were they discussing? The counter intellgence investigation against the incoming president of the United States. Barack Obama knew that James Comey was going to blackmail the incoming president of the United States.

Obama was in on it.