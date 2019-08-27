Joe DiGenova: IG Has Concluded All FISA Warrants Used to Spy on Trump Were ILLEGAL

Former US District Attorney Joe DeGenova says Inspector General Michael Horowitz has already concluded that all four FISA warrants used to spy on the Trump campaign were obtained illegally.

DiGenova joined WMAL radio on Monday to discuss the latest developments in the Spygate scandal.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: DiGenova blasted CNN for hiring fired FBI acting Director Andrew McCabe.

McCabe was fired in March 2018 after the Justice Department inspector general report found he had repeatedly lied about his involvement in a leak to The Wall Street Journal regarding an FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

Joe Digenova told the WMAL hosts that the NSA had all of Hillary’s deleted emails, many of them classified. (at the 4:28 mark)

And later in the interview Joe diDenova dropped this bomb, “For the record, I can report categorically that the Inspector General has found that all four FISA warrants were illegal. They were based on false information supplied to the FISA court. And Michael Horowitz has concluded that all four FISA warrants were illegal.”

This is big news. Now let’s see if justice will be served on these Deep State criminals.

Time will tell.