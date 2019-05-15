Joe diGenova Bombshell: Brennan & Comey Are in Trouble – “People Are Going to Jail”

Former US Attorney Joe diGenova believes James Comey and John Brennan are in serious trouble for their roles in the spygate scandal.

Appearing on Ingraham Angle on Fox Tuesday, diGenova did not hold back:

Joe diGenova: This is very serious business. For the first time I believe some of these guys are going to prison… Let me tell you something, Horowitz has already concluded that the final three FISAs were completely illegal. He’s now on the brink of finding that the first FISA was completely illegal. Durham has already used a grand jury in Connecticut. They’ve already gotten documents. He’s already talked to the intel people.

Laura Ingraham: How long has this been going on?

Joe diGenova: Durham’s been working for a couple months. The bottom line is this. This is now – big time! This is where Brennan needs five lawyers. Comey needs five lawyers.