Joe Biden’s Son Regularly Used Crack, New Yorker Profile Reveals

Hunter Biden, the son of 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden, was held at gunpoint whilst trying to purchase crack cocaine, according to an article published in the New Yorker.

After approaching a homeless man in downtown Los Angeles in 2016, “Hunter said that the man took him to a nearby homeless encampment, where, in a narrow passageway between tents, someone put a gun to his head before realizing that he was a buyer,” the article says.

The former vice president’s son has struggled with both drug and alcohol addictions for decades, according to the profile.

One weekend before he was expected to report for reserve duty in 2013, Biden was given a cigarette from South African strangers — a cigarette that he claims must was been laced with cocaine since his urine sample taken the next day tested positive for cocaine. Biden was subsequently discharged from the Navy because of this in February, 2014.

Seeing her husband’s addiction problems, Kathleen Buhle reportedly gave Biden an ultimatum in 2015, telling him he would have to leave the house if he would not stop drinking. Hunter drank a bottle of vodka in response and left the house, according to the New Yorker.

Biden found solace in the arms of his dead brother’s wife, Hallie, and began using crack cocaine again (having first tried it in his college days at Georgetown University).

Yahoo News reports: The New Yorker piece cites interviews with Hunter Biden — who said that he “needed a way to forget” — and people who knew and interacted with him.

“He returned to buy more crack a few times that week,” the article continues in a section detailing a period of drug use and tumult in Biden’s life.

Hunter Biden was only occasionally in the public eye during his father’s time as vice president under Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017.

Joe Biden, 76, leads in polling among the two-dozen candidates running for the Democratic nomination to face Republican President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Shortly after first winning election to the Senate in 1972, Biden lost his wife and baby daughter in a car crash that also left Hunter and his brother Beau Biden badly injured.

Beau became a rising star in the Democratic party but succumbed to cancer in 2015, an event that derailed Biden’s expected bid for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination.