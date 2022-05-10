Joe Biden’s Sister Says Meghan Markle Should Run For President

Joe Biden’s sister has said that Meghan Markel should run for president.

Valerie Biden Owens has invited Markle to join the Democratic Party because she will ‘of course’ make a good candidate for the US Presidency. (Does Biden’s sister suffer with the same mental health challenges as her brother?)

Her endorsement came after Markels biographer Tom Bower said that the Duchess has ‘trampled on others to get to the top……just like a politician’.

Bower says he plans to reveal details about Markels ruthless ambition in his upcoming ‘tell all’ book.

The Sun reports: Meghan’s outspoken views has led to speculation the 40-year-old could one day run for political office and even have a tilt at President.

In an interview with GMB, Biden Owens was asked if the Duchess would make a good candidate “maybe one day for President” to which she replied: “Of course she will!”

“It’s wonderful to have women in politics, the more women we have the better our democratic system will work,” she said.

She argued that as a woman, Meghan would bring “a better point of view, a different point of view and we embrace all women and we welcome her to come in and join the Democratic Party”.

Her endorsement comes after biographer Tom Bower said his upcoming tell-all book would include “extraordinary information” about the Meghan’s rise to power.

“It is an astonishing story of a woman who came from nothing and is now a world figure and has trampled on all those others on the way which is classic for the sort of people I always choose, whether it’s a politician or a tycoon,” he said.

“It is a story, an untold story. I have found out things which are really quite extraordinary about her.

“And I think that the public perception of her will be either confirmed or outraged, or in any case, it’ll be a great surprise.”

A senior member of the Labour party last year revealed Meghan was planning to run for President Democrat in 2024 when Joe Biden will be 82.

The source, who was said was from Tony Blair’s administration and with strong links to Washington DC, claimed Meghan was currently networking among senior Democrats.