Joe Biden’s Sexual Assault Victim Just a Filed Criminal Complaint With D.C. Police

Tara Reade, a former staffer to Joe Biden, has filed a formal criminal complaint against the presidential candidate for violently sexually assaulting her in the 90’s.

“Late Thursday afternoon, Reade filed a report of the incident with the sexual assault unit of the Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department,” Business Insider reported. “Business Insider has obtained a public incident report recording the allegation.”

In a podcast last month, Reade described in horrific detail how Biden forcibly penetrated her when he was a senator in 1993.

“She said he was down towards the Capitol, and he’ll meet you,” Reade said. “I went down, and I was heading down towards there. He was at first talking to someone.. and then they went away. We were in like the side, like the side area, and he just said, ‘Hey, come here Tara.’”

“I handed him the thing. He greeted me. He remembered my name. And then we were alone,” Reade continued. “It was the strangest thing. There was no like exchange really. He just had me up against the wall. I was wearing like a skirt, a business skirt.”

“It happened all at once…his hands were on me and underneath my clothes. Yeah, and he went down my skirt but then up inside it, and he penetrated me with his fingers, and he was kissing me at the same time, and he was saying something to me. He said several things. I can’t remember everything he said.”

Dailywire.com reports: Reade claims that Biden asked her if she wanted to go “somewhere else,” and that she rejected his alleged advances to which she claims he responded by saying, “C’mon man, I heard you liked me.”

The left-wing mainstream media has largely ignored the allegations against Biden, who once said on the issue of women coming forward with allegations of sexual misconduct, “For a woman to come forward in the glaring lights of focus, nationally, you’ve got to start off with the presumption that at least the essence of what she’s talking about is real, whether or not she forgets facts, whether or not it’s been made worse or better over time.”

In a report at the end of March, The Daily Wire compared the number of times that mainstream publications reported on the allegations made against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford vs the number of times that they reported on the allegation by Reade against Biden in the six days following each allegation being made public.

The Daily Wire reported the following results:

The Washington Post: Christine Blasey Ford: 100+ Tara Reade: 0

The New York Times: Christine Blasey Ford: 90+ Tara Reade: 0

MSNBC: Christine Blasey Ford: 100+ Tara Reade: 0

CNN: Christine Blasey Ford: 100+ Tara Reade: 0



In a statement to Fox News, Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager and communications director for the Biden campaign, denied the allegations that were being made against Biden.

“Women have a right to tell their story, and reporters have an obligation to rigorously vet those claims,” Bedingfield said. “We encourage them to do so, because these accusations are false.”