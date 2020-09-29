Joe Biden’s Political Director Dallas Jones Accused of Criminal Ballot Harvesting

September 29, 2020 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 1
Joe Biden’s Texas political director was formally accused of helping run an illegal ballot harvesting operation.

According to reports, two investigators, including a former FBI official and former police officer, testified under oath that they have video evidence, documents and witnesses for their investigation.

The Democrat official, Dallas Jones, was appointed the Biden campaign’s Texas Political Director earlier this month.

