Joe Biden’s Texas political director was formally accused of helping run an illegal ballot harvesting operation.
According to reports, two investigators, including a former FBI official and former police officer, testified under oath that they have video evidence, documents and witnesses for their investigation.
The Democrat official, Dallas Jones, was appointed the Biden campaign’s Texas Political Director earlier this month.
Here is a copy of the legal document filed today in Harris County Texas.
page 1
page 2
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Joe Biden’s Political Director Dallas Jones Accused of Criminal Ballot Harvesting - September 29, 2020
- Singing and Dancing Now ILLEGAL in UK Pubs – Citizens Face £10,000 Fines - September 29, 2020
- Hypocrite Feinstein Caught Not Wearing Mask at Airport After Demanding “Mandatory Mask Policy” - September 29, 2020