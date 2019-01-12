Joe Biden’s Family Voted for Trump Because They ‘Hated Hillary’

Joe Biden’s entire family voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 election because they hated Hillary so much, Biden’s younger brother has revealed.

In a recent interview with Florida’s Palm Beach Post, Frank Biden slammed Clinton, saying the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate insulted conservative voters by calling them “deplorables.”

“We never would have lost Pennsylvania, and all my relatives — the Finnegan family [his mom’s family] — who voted for Donald Trump because they felt slighted by Hillary and her campaign,” Biden, 65, told the Palm Beach Post.

Dailywire.com reports: His brother, who is mulling his own run in 2020, is a native of Scranton.

Biden also said his brother would not have ignored Michigan, which, like Pennsylvania, voted for Trump in 2016.

“We never would have not gone to Michigan as the [Clinton] campaign decided not to do because they felt entitled to the votes of those people. Assumptive politics is losing politics. You have to work for every single vote and people have to know individually, collectively and severally that you care about them, that they’re important,” he said.

And Biden ripped Clinton for calling Trump voters “deplorables.”

“The idea of declaring a whole swath of people ‘deplorables’ is just the most idiotic political calculation, number one, and two, the most — in the Catholic Church, they would call that the sin of pride. Who in God’s name am I to say that you have a fundamentally wrong moral position? Talk about lacking humility,” Biden said.

Frank Biden said Joe Biden will make a final decision after family members huddle “very soon” to discuss the race. Frank Biden, a former executive in a company that developed charter schools, is now a non-lawyer senior adviser to the Boca Raton-based Berman Law Group. A workout enthusiast who said he advises Joe Biden on his exercise regimen, Frank Biden wore shorts and a “The Biden Team” T-shirt to meet a reporter at a coffee shop in Delray Beach’s Pineapple Grove Arts District.

“I believe Joe should run. I’m urging him to run and have been for a long, long time,” he said. But Frank Biden, who at 65 is 11 years younger than the former vice president, said his opinion carries less weight than those of sister Valerie Biden Owens, who has managed all of Joe Biden’s campaigns, and wife Jill Biden.

“You have to understand our family structure. I’m the youngest brother. My sister’s the real boss. And Jill. It’s an Irish matriarchy. They have the greatest influence,” Frank Biden said.

Biden also popped up on Siriux XM’s “The Michael Smerconish Program,” saying if his brother “decides to go, he will be the most dynamic seventy-something-year-old you’ve ever met in your entire life.”

“Trump can’t even walk 18 holes; Joe benches 185 for repetition,” Biden said in a call-in interview.