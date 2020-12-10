Joe Biden’s Brother James Biden Is Also Under FBI Investigation: Report

James Biden, brother of Joe Biden, is also under federal investigation, according to a bombshell report by Politico.

The investigation into Joe Biden’s brother was included in an article about the scope of the federal investigation into Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden:

The federal investigation into President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter has been more extensive than a statement from Hunter Biden indicates, according to a person with firsthand knowledge of the investigation.

On Wednesday, Hunter Biden said he had been contacted about a tax investigation out of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware.

In addition to Delaware, the securities fraud unit in the Southern District of New York also scrutinized Hunter Biden’s finances, according to the person with direct knowledge of the investigation. The person said that, as of early last year, investigators in Delaware and Washington were also probing potential money laundering and Hunter Biden’s foreign ties. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

In addition to the probe into Hunter Biden, federal authorities in the Western District of Pennsylvania are conducting a criminal investigation of a hospital business in which Joe Biden’s brother James was involved. Federal officials have asked questions about James Biden’s role in the business, according to a second person with direct knowledge of that investigation, who said it remains ongoing.

There is no indication that Joe Biden himself is under investigation, but if the cases remain open when Joe Biden takes office, they could complicate his presidency, and shine an unflattering light on his relatives’ dealings, which often seek to capitalize on the Biden family’s political connections.

…FBI agents, meanwhile, have been asking about James Biden’s dealings with the hospital company Americore Health, an operator of rural hospitals, as part of an investigation based out of the Western District of Pennsylvania, according to the person with direct knowledge of that investigation.

In late January, FBI agents raided an Americore hospital in Ellwood City, Pa., and carted off boxes…

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: James Biden was asked by Fox News last October about his alleged business dealings with Joe, Hunter and Tony Bobulinski. James Biden refused to answer questions called out by a reporter across the street from his home on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Excerpt:

…Bobulinski said he raised concerns in 2017 to the former vice president’s brother Jim Biden, about Joe Biden’s alleged ties to a possible joint venture with a Chinese energy firm. Bobulinski, a retired lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, was the former CEO of SinoHawk Holdings, which he said was the partnership between the CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming and the two Biden family members. “I remember saying, ‘How are you guys getting away with this?’ ‘Aren’t you concerned?’” he told Carlson. He claims that Jim Biden chuckled. “‘Plausible Deniability.’ He said it directly to me in a cabana at the Peninsula Hotel,” Bobulinski said. Asked about the “plausible deniability” claim on Wednesday, Jim Biden did not answer and walked inside the home…

Video:

If Joe Biden’s son and brother are both under federal investigation, it strains credulity that Joe Biden himself is not on the radar screen of federal investigators.