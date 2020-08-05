Joe Biden: “Why The Hell Would I Take A Cognitive Test?”

Joe Biden has laughed off the suggestion that he should take a cognitive test and dismissed Donald Trump’s challenge to do so.

During a Tuesday Yahoo News interview, the 77-year-old presumptive Democratic nominee aked “Why the hell would I take a test?” after confirming that he had not taken one.

RT reports: Biden then used his catchphrase “come on, man” to mock the very idea, adding that it is like asking the interviewer, Errol Barnett, if he has been taking cocaine before the interview.

Biden concluded by saying he believes that Barnett was trying to “goad” him during the interview, but nevertheless he is looking forward to have an opportunity to “sit or stand with the president on the debates.” The presumptive Democratic Party nominee then cut himself off, concerned he would say “something he shouldn’t say.”

The question of Biden’s mental fitness arose largely due to him repeatedly mis-speaking or seemingly forgetting words. This happened so often since the beginning of the US campaign season that it prompted online community to make ‘blooper reels’ of his speeches.

Trump has repeatedly bragged about his great results after taking the Montreal Cognitive Assessment test, which is used to screen for cognitive impairments, saying that “it’s actually not that easy” but for him it was, and spawning a viral phrase “person, woman, man, camera, TV” while trying to explain one of the tasks.