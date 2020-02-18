Joe Biden, Who Had Ukrainian Prosecutor Investigating His Son Fired, Now Says Barr Must Resign

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden “absolutely” joined calls for Attorney General William Barr to resign during an appearance on Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline White House.”

Wait, what?! Quid Pro Joe wants to remove another prosecutor looking into the corruption of him and his son?

Deja vu anyone? Why doesn’t Biden just threaten him like he did the Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin in 2016?

MSNBC Host Nicolle Wallace asked, “So, we have been talking about the letter signed by more than 2,000 former Justice Department officials of both political parties calling on Attorney General Barr to resign. Do you join their calls for his resignation?”

Biden responded, “Absolutely, positively. This has been the most — the greatest abuse of power I have ever seen at the hands of this president who has no, no sense of decency or understanding of the Constitution. And Barr’s facilitating it is beyond my comprehension. I’ve been around a long time, used to chair the Judiciary Committee for years. No president, no president, no president has ever intimidated an attorney general into abusing power as much as this man has. It’s disgusting.”