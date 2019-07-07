Joe Biden Warns Dem Rivals He Has Dirt on Them

2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden appeared to threaten his Democrat rivals on Friday, warning that he had information about their “pasts”.

In a CNN interview, Biden promised he would not “go there,” but boasted he had “all this information” about various candidates’ pasts.

“I mean, I get all this information about other people’s pasts, and what they’ve done and not done. And you know, I’m just not going to go there. If we keep doing that — I mean, we should be debating what we do from here,” Biden said.

Infowars.com reports: Biden dropped 5 points after the first Democrat debate last month, while contender Kamala Harris jumped 7 after ripping him on his recent comments about working with segregationist lawmakers decades ago.

Biden had stated in May that he would not attack other Democrat candidates during the primary season, in a bid to cultivate a positive “Uncle Joe” persona and brand himself as the “positive” candidate.

Trump, sensing blood in the water, called the former VP a “reclamation project” due to his objectively terrible record on China, national security, and other issues.

“Joe Biden is a reclamation project. Some things are just not salvageable. China and other countries that ripped us off for years are begging for him. He deserted our military, our law enforcement and our healthcare. Added more debt than all other Presidents combined. Won’t win!” he tweeted Saturday.