Joe Biden Wants A 98% Vaccination Rate Before Country Can Go Back to Normal

President Joe Biden took his third covid injection in front of the media on Monday while insisting that the ‘unvaccinated’ were a problem for America and urging everyone to get jabbed.

He told reporters he wanted 98 percent of Americans to be vaccinated before the country could go back to normal.

“Please, please do the right thing. Please get the shot,” he said “It can save your life. It can save the lives of those around you. And it’s easy, accessible, and it’s free.”

Breitbart reports: Biden’s goal is a much higher estimate than those previously voiced by federal health officials.

In February, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said that about 70 percent to 85 percent of the population should be fully vaccinated before the country could go back to normal.

After the Delta variant of the virus emerged, Fauci and other federal officials have resisted setting a percentage goal, instead urging more Americans to get vaccinated.

“This is a very wily virus,” Fauci said in August. “If we keep lingering without getting those people vaccinated that should be vaccinated, this thing could linger on, leading to the development of another variant which could complicate things.“

Biden’s rate estimation is also sharply higher than vaccinations in Europe, where in some countries, restrictions have been lifted.

In Norway, officials lifted coronavirus restrictions last week after 76 percent of Norwegians have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Biden indicated that he would continue pushing more vaccine mandates to drive up vaccination rates.

“One thing for certain: A quarter of the country can’t go unvaccinated and us not continue to have a problem,” he said.

Biden again argued that the coronavirus pandemic was “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

“So, please, please do the right thing,” he said. “Please get the shots. And it can save your life.”