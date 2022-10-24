Joe Biden Vows To Make Puberty Blockers Available to All Children Nationwide

Joe Biden on Sunday vowed to make puberty blockers and sex change surgeries available to all children across America.

During a sit-down interview, Biden discussed the upcoming midterms and the failing Democrat agenda.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender ‘activist’ (biological male) and raging misogynist who mocks women for a living, asked Joe Biden if it is wrong for states to ban sex reassignment surgery for children (genital mutilation).

Biden said he believes it is wrong for states to ban puberty blockers for children.

“I don’t think any state or anybody should have the right to do that. As a moral question and as a legal question,” said Biden.

WATCH: