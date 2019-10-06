Joe Biden Vows To Beat Donald Trump “Like A Drum”

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden has lashed out at President Trump over his efforts to “destroy” him and his family.

The former vice president said he intended to beat the US president “like a drum” in the 2020 election.

Press TV reports: Biden accused Trump on Sunday of “abusing the power of the presidency” by asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call to investigate him and his son, Hunter, over their financial dealings.

The 76-year-old said Trump has “corrupted the agencies of his administration — including the State Department, the National Security Council staff, the Justice Department and the office of the vice president” in his pursuit to do so.

“Enough is enough,” Biden wrote in a Washington Post op-ed. “Every day — every few hours, seemingly — more evidence is uncovered revealing that President Trump is abusing the power of the presidency and is wholly unfit to be president. He is using the highest office in the land to advance his personal political interests instead of the national interest.”

The former US vice president said Trump’s action showed that “he considers the presidency a free pass to do whatever he wants, with no accountability.”

“Our first president, George Washington, famously could not tell a lie. President Trump seemingly cannot tell the truth — about anything,” Biden noted. “He slanders anyone he sees as a threat. That is why is he is frantically pushing flat-out lies, debunked conspiracy theories and smears against me and my family, no doubt hoping to undermine my candidacy for the presidency.”

The 2020 presidential candidate, however, underscored that he would not allow Trump to intimidate him despite a push to tarnish his reputation.

“To Trump and those who facilitate his abuses of power, and all the special interests funding his attacks against me: Please know that I’m not going anywhere,” Biden concludes in his op-ed. “You won’t destroy me, and you won’t destroy my family. And come November 2020, I intend to beat you like a drum.”

During the July 25 call, Trump reportedly urged Zelenskiy about eight times to work with his lawyer Rudy Giuliani to investigate government corruption involving Biden and his son, warning that he would not give Ukraine the promised military aid in case he refused.

The call prompted Democrats to launch an impeachment inquiry based on a whistleblower complaint that accused Trump of “using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 US election.”

The White House also released a memo of the July call between the presidents, in which Trump encouraged Zelensky to look into Biden.

The US president dismissed the Ukraine allegations as another witch-hunt aimed at smearing him and damage his popularity as the Americans get closer to the 2020 presidential election.



