Joe Biden Tells Radio Host ‘If You Can’t Decide Between Me & Trump, Then You Ain’t Black’

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told an African American radio host that if he was unable to figure out whether to vote for him or Trump, then he “ain’t black.”

Biden’s remarks, which came during a Friday interview on “The Breakfast Club” radio show, provoked outrage on social media, from the White House’s Republican allies and even induced unease among some Democratic operatives.

1.3 million black Americans already voted for Trump in 2016. This morning, Joe Biden told every single one of us we “ain’t black.” I’d say I’m surprised, but it’s sadly par for the course for Democrats to take the black community for granted and brow beat those that don’t agree. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) May 22, 2020

RT reports: In a bizarre and often contentious interview, Joe Biden sat down with ‘The Breakfast Club’ host Charlamagne Tha God to discuss all things African-American, including the rumor that he’s considering choosing a black female running mate for this year’s election.

Charlamagne grilled Biden from the outset. An outspoken supporter of Bernie Sanders, he has previously hounded Biden for “avoiding” a sit-down interview on his show, claiming in March that Biden “owes black people his political life,” after a high-profile endorsement from Rep. Jim Clyburn pushed him to victory in the South Carolina primary.

“You don’t know me,” Biden snapped at the beginning of the interview, responding to Charlamagne’s questions with his trademark “C’mon man!,” and “Get a life!” Throughout the 20-minute segment, the former vice-president remained visibly and audibly hostile, while Charlamagne bombarded him with tough questions.

Joe Biden says that anyone who goes to jail is there because they were "victims of abuse or their mother was," "can't read" and "they don't have any job skills." pic.twitter.com/aTIsumM2IZ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 22, 2020

Asked about who he’s considering for a running mate, Biden said he’s “not acknowledging anybody who is being considered,” but that there are “multiple black people being considered.”

It was at that point that an aide interjected, attempting to cut the interview short.

“You can’t do that to black media!” Charlamagne replied. Before Biden signed off, the host told him to return. “It’s a long way until November,” he said, adding “we’ve got more questions.”

“You’ve got more questions?” Biden replied. “Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”