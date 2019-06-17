If you think Joe Biden has stopped inappropriately interacting with women and young girls, you’re wrong.
Despite his promise to be more “mindful and respectful” of other people’s personal space, the Democratic 2020 hopeful was recently caught on camera saying creepy things to a 10-year-old girl during an American Federation of Teachers Town Hall in Houston.
Zerohedge.com reports: After the young girl asked Biden a question, he exclaimed “I’ll bet you’re as bright as you are good-looking,” before leading her over to meet the reporters in the room, which produced the following photo. During the impromptu meet-and-greet, Biden was photographed whispering something in the young girls’ ear.
Perhaps realizing how his behavior might be construed, Biden offered a few platitudes to the reporters at the event.
“By the way, as these guys will tell you, I’m not always their favorite subject, but the truth of the matter is, the reason why we are who we are is called a free press,” he said.
The interaction was caught on video.
The incident elicited a stream of stunned reactions from disgusted twitter users.
When he filmed his non-apology apology video shortly before launching his campaign, Biden acknowledged that the “boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset.”
While that is most definitely true, complimenting a 10-year-old prepubescent girl on her good looks has never been acceptable.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Teen Vogue Accused of Promoting Prostitution to Young Readers - June 17, 2019
- Top AIDS Researcher and Democratic Donor Confirmed Dead - June 17, 2019
- Joe Biden Tells Girl: “I’ll Bet You’re as Bright as You Are Good Looking” - June 17, 2019