Joe Biden Tells Americans Not To Vote For Him

Joe Biden keeps telling people not to vote for him.

On Monday Biden said that voters who think they’re better off under Trump “probably shouldn’t’ vote for me”

During an interview with Cincinnati’s WKRC Local 12, the Democratic presidential nominee stated that if people think they are better off today than they were under the Obama-Biden administration, “their memory is not very good,” and “they probably shouldn’t” vote for him.

This appears to be at least the sixth time that Joe Biden has argued that Americans should not vote for him.

Breitbart reports: 1. A reporter from WKRC in Cincinnati brought up a recent Gallup poll that found 56 percent of respondents say they are better off than they were four years ago.

“56% of Americans said that they are better off today than they were 4 years ago under the Obama-Biden administration. Why should they vote for you?”



Biden: Well if they think that, they probably shouldn’t pic.twitter.com/upKO1TMMZy — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) October 13, 2020

“So why should people who feel that they are better off today, under the Trump administration, vote for you?” Kyle Inskeep asked.

“Well, if they think that, they probably shouldn’t. If they think— 54 percent of the American people are better off economically today than they were under our administration? Well, their memory is not very good, quite frankly,” Biden responded.

In May, the Young Turks produced a montage of several times Biden snapped at voters, telling them to vote for Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump — anyone other than him:

2. When Biden appeared on MSNBC to answer for the sexual assault allegations made by Tara Reade and was asked about how voters should interpret the news, he said, “If they believe Tara Reade, they probably shouldn’t vote for me. I wouldn’t vote for me if I believed Tara Reade.”

3. “You should vote for Trump,” Biden told a man who was asking him a question during a town hall meeting.

4. In another instance, Biden told a voter, “You’ve got the right candidate in Bernie [Sanders].”

5. The Sunrise Movement, a far-left environmental organization, confronted Biden during an event and after an exchange, Biden conceded, “Then you should vote for somebody else.”

6. In another incident, Biden left a voter speechless after the man challenged him over energy pipelines.

“No, no, no,” Biden said as the man made his point. Biden finally had enough and declared, “Go vote for somebody else.”

As the man appeared stunned by Biden’s dismissal, the candidate continued, “You’re not going to vote for me in the primaries.”

“I’ll vote for you in the general if you treat me right,” the man replied.