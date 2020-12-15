Joe Biden Taps Former Rival Pete Buttigieg For Transportation Secretary

Joe Biden has nominated former rival and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg to head the Department of Transportation (DOT), according to several media reports.

Buttigieg competed with Biden for the nomination before dropping out and endorsing him.

The news was broken by Reuters reporters Jarrett Renshaw and David Shepardson

Breitbart reports: If confirmed, Buttigieg will be directly involved with Biden’s plan to spend trillions to rebuild U.S. infrastructure and to invest in clean energy.

The former South Bend Mayor was previously a McKinsey consultant and also served in the Navy reserves.

An openly gay man, Buttigieg’s selection will likely please activists who want to see more diversity in Biden’s cabinet.

But Buttigieg faces a tough confirmation fight among Senate Republicans.

Buttigieg repeatedly attacked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) during the Democrat primary and even after Biden won the nomination.

Former Buttigieg staffer Hari Sevugan also helped promote a blacklist of former Trump administration officials who were looking for work, which enraged Senate Republicans.

The Trump Accountability Project website was ultimately shut down after Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) vocally criticized the effort.

Yikes! @PeteButtigieg, who isn’t remotely qualified to serve as Transportation Secretary, has some less than kind words for @SenateGOP & @senatemajldr. https://t.co/cZJbuo8cGf — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) December 15, 2020