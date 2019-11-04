Joe Biden, Who Supports Abortion, Says ‘Pope Francis Gives Me Communion’

Former vice president Joe Biden, who was recently denied Holy Communion by a South Carolina priest, says that Pope Francis has given him Holy Communion, despite his pro-abortion platform.

Speaking with PBS News Hour, Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden said that the issue of receiving Holy Communion while campaigning on a pro-abortion platform has never come up in his life until just recently.

“It’s not a position that I’ve found anywhere else, including from the Holy Father, who gives me Communion,” Biden said, as reported by LifeSiteNews.

Last week, a Catholic priest in South Carolina reportedly enforced the church’s code of canon law by denying Biden the sacrament of Holy Communion because he was not in a state of grace.

“Sadly, this past Sunday, I had to refuse Holy Communion to former Vice President Joe Biden,” Father Robert E. Morey of Saint Anthony Catholic Church told reporters. “Holy Communion signifies we are one with God, each other, and the Church. Our actions should reflect that. Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching.”

Biden told PBS that the Communion denial was “the only time it’s ever happened,” adding the situation was a “private matter,” while accusing the priest of bringing it to the press. While it is true that Father Morey told reporters about the encounter, it is not clear whether the priest reached out to the press. It is possible that he told them of it only after they reached out, after members of the congregation spread word of it.

DailyWire report: During every Mass, Catholic doctrine states that the wafer and wine become the literal body and blood of Jesus Christ when a priest consecrates it. In order for a Catholic to receive Communion, they must be in a state of grace after having attended the Sacrament of Confession. If a Catholic, usually by way of conscience, determines that they are not in a state of grace, they must refrain from receiving Holy Communion.

When it comes to individuals who publicly oppose Catholic teaching (such as politicians who support abortion), bishops and priests are given full license under Canon Law to deny the person Holy Communion until they repent, lest they commit the sin of sacrilege if they receive what Catholics believe to be the body and blood of Christ unworthily.

As the abortion argument in the United States has escalated during the Trump era, certain Catholic bishops have taken extra steps to warn pro-abortion politicians to refrain from Holy Communion. Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of Springfield, for instance, expressly forbid all priests under his governance to give Holy Communion to politicians that supported the “Reproductive Health Act” in Illinois.