Joe Biden: Sue Firearm Companies for Criminal Gun Use

Joe Biden doubled down on his anti-gun stance at the New Hampshire Democrat debate, saying he would allow Americans to sue firearm makers over gun crime if he becomes president.

Biden made the remarks after criticizing fellow Democrat contender Bernie Sanders for supporting the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA), a law that prevents frivolous lawsuits against gun manufacturers, which are legally made and sold.

Breitbart.com reports: Biden said Sanders’ support for that law was a “mistake” that gave “gun manufacturers … a loophole that does not allow them to be sued for the carnage they are creating.”

He added, “The first thing I’m going to do as president is work to get rid of that, and it’s going to hard.”

Biden’s comments in favor of suing gun manufacturers are not new. On October 5, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Biden put repealing PLCAA at the top of his gun control “wish list.”

Speaking at the MSNBC / Gabby Giffords / March for Our Lives gun control forum in Las Vegas, Biden criticized the protections firearm manufacturers get for guns that are legally made and sold, saying, “No other outfit in history has gotten this kind of protection.” He said those protections would “change overnight” if he were president.