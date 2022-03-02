Joe Biden Stumbles His Way Through State Of The Union Address

President Joe Biden managed to stumble through his State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.

Biden made a number of gaffes from of his prepared text and ad-libbed other lines that didn’t make any sense.

Just like his Vice President Kamala Harris pointed out, folks voted for Biden and they got what they asked for!

The president does not even recognise his own reflection in the mirror.

Brietbart has put together a list of his biggest mistakes: 10 Brain Freezes in Joe Biden’s State of the Union Delivery

1. Biden mistakenly says “Iranian people” instead of “Ukrainian people.”

“Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he will never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people,” he said in his speech.

According to his prepared text, he was supposed to say “hearts and souls of the Ukrainian people.”

2. Biden refers to “a pound of Ukrainian people”

Biden referred to “a pound of Ukrainian people.” His prepared text said “proud.”

Biden later tried to say Ukrainians were fighting “pound for pound” with “every inch of ‘earnagy’”

3. Biden struggles over his demand to end the term “Rust Belt”

Biden labored through what should have been an easy line promoting midwestern manufacturing, borrowing a phrase coined by Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH):

“It’s time to see the uh the uh what used to be called the Rust Belt become the uh uh um the home of uh significant resurgence in manufacturing.”

4. Biden calls for “investigating” the police instead of “investing.”

The president made a passionate case for “investigating” crime prevention and community police, but according to his prepared text, he was supposed to say “investing”

“I know what works — investigating crime prevention, and community policing, cops who walk the beat,” he said.

5. Biden stumbles over his claim you cannot build a wall to keep out coronavirus

“You can’t build a wall high enough to keep out a-a-a-a a vaccine. The vaccine can stop the spread of these diseases,” he said.

Biden typically talks about how no one can build a wall high enough to stop the coronavirus, but this line was not in his prepared text. He failed to make his point.

6. Biden slurs his pronunciation of “health premiums”

The president referred to “health progremiums.”

7. Biden refers to the “Russian Roubelle”

Biden stumbled over his pronunciation of the word “ruble,” a word repeatedly referred to during the Russian attack on Ukraine.

8. Biden refers to the “infects” of climate change instead of “effects”

“[W]e’ll do it to withstand the devastating infects of climate change and promote environmental justice,” he said.

9. Biden struggles to talk about the number of corporations in America.

“There are more corporations incorporated in America than every other state in America combined, and I still won 36 years in a row,” Biden said.

Based on his past rhetoric, the president was likely referring to his home state of Delaware, but he never corrected himself. It was not in his prepared text.

10. ‘Go git ‘im’

Biden inexplicably concluded his speech with the phrase “Go git ‘im” although it was not in his prepared text and it was unclear who he wanted the Congress to “git.”