Joe Biden Still Insists That Hunter Allegations Are ‘Russian Disinformation’

During a press conference on Tuesday, Joe Biden told reporters his Justice Department will make “its own judgements” about his son, while he still insists that the controversies around Hunter Biden are “Russian disinformation.”
Whn asked whether he has discussed investigations into his son with his team, Biden said he had not but he would be appointing an attorney general who will “enforce the law.”
He said: “The attorney general of the United States of America is not the president’s lawyer. I will appoint someone I expect to enforce the law as the law is written, not guided by me”
RT reports: Hunter Biden revealed recently that he is being investigated for his “tax affairs.” The announcement followed months of controversy around the Bidens after a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter showed messages where he insinuated his father was involved in his foreign business deals, something the former vice president has always denied.
Asked by a Fox News reporter whether he still believes stories about Hunter are “Russian disinformation,” Biden replied, “yes, yes, and yes” and then appeared to stumble over his words as he expressed frustration over the continued questioning about his son.
“God love you, man,” Biden told the reporter. “You’re a one-horse pony, I tell ya.”
“I promise you my justice department will be totally on its own making its judgments about how to proceed,” Biden added.
Conservatives have continued to criticize the Democrat over his dismissal of anything negative related to Hunter, with some even calling for President Donald Trump to appoint a special counsel to investigate before he leaves office.
Joe Biden’s “one horse pony” comment has also fueled mockery, with many pointing to other examples from his long history of public gaffes.
“What’s more disturbing: Biden’s ‘one-horse pony’ expression, or his belief that reporting into Hunter is ‘Russian disinformation?’” Grabien founder Tom Elliott tweeted.
