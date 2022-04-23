Joe Biden Stares Gormlessly as Crowd Chant ‘Let’s go Brandon!’ to His Face

April 23, 2022
President Joe Biden acts gormless as crowd chant 'let's go brandon' during easter event
President Joe Biden was greeted in Seattle by chants of “Let’s go Brandon” earlier this week as he looked gormlessly at a crowd who were openly mocking him.

WATCH:

A reporter traveling Biden recorded a video of the incident and shared it on social media.

As the president drove by, a crowd of people continued the “Let’s Go Brandon” chant.

WATCH:

