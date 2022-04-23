Joe Biden Stares Gormlessly as Crowd Chant ‘Let’s go Brandon!’ to His Face

President Joe Biden was greeted in Seattle by chants of “Let’s go Brandon” earlier this week as he looked gormlessly at a crowd who were openly mocking him.

WATCH:

Outside of Biden’s second speech in Washington, a woman holding a large Easter bunny costume head shouted WHERE’S THE BUNNY as the motorcade arrived and then, naturally, “let’s go Brandon” as she walked along once it rolled in. pic.twitter.com/fcsP0dDy6O — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) April 22, 2022

A reporter traveling Biden recorded a video of the incident and shared it on social media.

As the president drove by, a crowd of people continued the “Let’s Go Brandon” chant.

WATCH: