Joe Biden Sounds the Alarm: Trump Will Try to ‘STEAL the Election’

For the second time, Joe Biden has warned that President Trump is planning to “steal” the election this November.

During a Thursday evening virtual fundraiser, Biden declared, “This president is going to try to indirectly steal the election by arguing that mail-in ballots don’t work.”

Without a shred of evidence, Biden breathlessly claimed that Trump will argue mail-in ballots are “not real, they’re not fair.”

Breitbart.com reports: Biden didn’t mention Trump votes via absentee ballot.

In June, Biden told The Daily Show Trump will try to “steal” the election:

“This president’s going to try to steal this election,” Biden told Trevor Noah.

“This is the guy who said all mail-in ballots are fraudulent,” Biden added.

It’s not clear what Biden was referring to, though Trump has said there is “a lot of dishonesty” in mail-in only voting.

“Where are they going? Where are these ballots going?” Trump has asked, according to the Washington Post.

“Will they be stolen from mailboxes as they get put in by the mailman? Will they be taken from the mailmen and the mailwomen? Will they be forged? Who is signing them?” Trump wondered.

Biden has also speculated Trump will try to “delay” the election.

“Mark my words: I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” Biden said during another fundraiser, CNN reported.

Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the Trump campaign, dismissed Biden’s statement as “incoherent, conspiracy theory ramblings.”