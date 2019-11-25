Joe Biden: ‘I Should Have Raised a Republican Child’

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden told a Vanity Fair reporter that he “should have raised one Republican kid” in 2017, before complaining about the lack of wealth in his family.

“Money is clearly something that weighs on Biden’s mind,” wrote the reporter, before adding context to Biden’s odd statement:

All he meant is that he sometimes wishes that one of his children had gone into a lucrative line of work and gotten rich—to ensure his own material comfort in his golden years. So that “when they put me in a home,” he said, “I’d have a window with a view, you know what I mean?” – Vanity Fair

While Biden defenders and Democrats continue to claim the Ukraine corruption scandal engulfing Biden and his son Hunter is a “conspiracy theory” and that “Middle Class Joe” has never been interested in amassing vast wealth, the former vice president’s off-the-record comments to reporters in recent years tell a very different story.

Joe Biden stands credibly accused of using his political office for personal gain and in particular profiting massively from corrupt deals in Ukraine involving his son Hunter Biden, who was being paid $83,000 per month in salary from Burisma Holdings in Ukraine, according to reports.

On Monday, President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani ​has ​accused Ukraine of laundering $3 million to Hunter Biden and questioned how former President Barack Obama could have allowed it to happen.

“If Dem party doesn’t call for investigation of Bidens’ millions from Ukraine and billions from China, they will own it. Bidens’ made big money selling public office​,” Giuliani said in another posting.

“How could Obama have allowed this to happen? Will Dems continue to condone and enable this kind pay-for-play?​”​

​Giuliani​ ​said there would be “4 or 5 big disclosures” regarding the Biden’s corruption in the near future but did not ​mention how he knew about the money laundering accusations.

​NYPost report: Biden, as vice president, ​told Ukraine in 2016 that the US was considering canceling $1 billion in loan guarantees unless it got rid of top prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who had been accused of slow-walking a number of corruption probes.

But Shokin, who was voted out of office by Ukraine’s parliament, was looking into Burisma Holding, an energy company that gave Hunter a seat on its board.​

Shokin’s replacement, Yuri Lutsenko, continued the investigation into Burisma and concluded there was no evidence of wrongdoing by Joe Biden or his son. ​

​Biden called on Trump to release a transcript of his call with Zelensky and said the president was abusing his power to smear him because “he knows I will beat him like a drum.”

Trump, speaking to reporters Sunday, acknowledged that he spoke to Zelensky about Biden, but only in the context of warning about corruption in the country.

It was “largely the fact that we don’t want our people like vice president and his son [contributing] to the corruption already in Ukraine,” he said.

But Trump said he did not pressure the Ukrainian leader and did not offer a quid pro quo.