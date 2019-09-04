Joe Biden Pushes Severe Gun Ban: ‘NO Compromise’

Democratic 2020 hopeful Joe Biden is pushing to ban magazines that hold “multiple bullets” – which effectively means all magazines.

The former Vice President said there should be “no compromise” on guns during a campaign stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Monday.

“And we’re talking about loosening access, to have guns, to be able to take them into places of worship, I mean, it is absolutely irrational. It’s totally irrational,” Biden said.

“The idea that we don’t have elimination of assault-type weapons, magazines that can hold multiple bullets in them, it’s absolutely mindless.”

“It’s no violation of the Second Amendment,” Biden breathlessly said.

Dailywire.com reports: Biden’s extreme gun control push, if ever enacted, would effectively ban the overwhelming majority of handguns, all semi-automatic shotguns and rifles, and many hunting rifles which use magazines.

WATCH:

Joe Biden makes the most extreme gun-control push of all the 2020 Democrat presidential candidates:



Biden calls for banning "magazines that can hold multiple bullets in them"



All magazines hold "multiple bullets," that's the point



This call from Biden would ban most handguns pic.twitter.com/4iQkalBxVa — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 2, 2019

Another reporter asked Biden if there could be any compromise with Republicans on gun-related issues, to which Biden succinctly said, “no.”

“None,” Biden. “None on this. I think this is no compromise. This is one we have to just push, and push, and push, and push, and push.”

WATCH:

Joe Biden goes far-left on guns, says there is “no compromise” on the issue and that it must be his way



Biden told CNN earlier this month that semi-auto firearms should be confiscated from law-abiding Americans pic.twitter.com/5lpJjfkv0M — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 2, 2019

Experts have said that many of the policy proposals Democrats are pushing would do little to nothing to address the tragedies that keep occurring.

Statistician Leah Libresco wrote in The Washington Post in 2017 that she used to wish that “the National Rifle Association would stop blocking common-sense gun-control reforms such as banning assault weapons, restricting silencers, shrinking magazine sizes and all the other measures that could make guns less deadly.”

“Then, my colleagues and I at FiveThirtyEight spent three months analyzing all 33,000 lives ended by guns each year in the United States, and I wound up frustrated in a whole new way,” Libresco wrote. “We looked at what interventions might have saved those people, and the case for the policies I’d lobbied for crumbled when I examined the evidence.”