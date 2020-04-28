Joe Biden Says ‘I’m With Her’ As Hillary Clinton Endorses Him During Online Womens Event

Hillary Clinton was the surprise guest of Democratic contender Joe Biden during an online women’s town hall today.

She said she was “proud” to endorse Joe Biden and be part of his presidency campaign.

Her endorsement comes as pressure mounts for the former Vice President to personally address sexual assault allegations from a former staffer.

‘I am thrilled to be part of your campaign, not only to endorse you, but to help highlight a lot of the issues that are at stake in this presidential election,’ Clinton told Biden who introduced her as ‘the woman who should be president of the United States.’

Biden has already pledged that his running mate would be a woman. Could it be Clinton?

The Mail Online reports: Clinton’s stamp of approval comes amid mounting pressure for Biden to personally address accusations made by a former staffer, Tara Reade, that he sexually assaulted her on Capitol Hill when he was serving as a U.S. senator.

On the livestream, Clinton asked the audience to ‘think of what it would mean’ if the U.S. had a president ‘who not only listened to the science, put facts over fiction, but brought us together, showed the kind of compassion and caring that we need from our president and that Joe Biden has been exemplifying throughout his entire life.’

Think of what it would mean if we had a real president, not just somebody who plays one on TV,’ she said knocking President Trump, a former reality TV star.

She talked about their family ties, their long work history together and the friendship that had developed over 25 years.

‘We share a common experience and a love of Scranton, Pennsylvania,’ Clinton remarked, explaining that her great-grandparents had settled in the swing state town upon leaving England and Wales. ‘And while the Rodhams were living on Diamond Avenue, the Bidens were living on North Washinton Street.’

Biden responded by saying, ‘When we die, Scranton will be written on our hearts.’

She talked about how the two would have a ‘standing date for breakfast’ when he was serving as President Obama’s vice president and she was secretary of state.

‘And we talked about his love of trains and his love of ice cream, which knows no bound as far as I can tell,’ Clinton remarked.

‘I’ve been a friend and I can tell you that I wish he was president right now, but I can’t wait until he is,’ she added.