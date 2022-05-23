Joe Biden Says He’s Willing to Go to War with China Soon

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that he is willing to go to war with China in defence of Taiwan.
Biden told reporters the US will “get involved militarily” if Communist China invades Taiwan.
His team were forced to immediately walk this back.
