Joe Biden Says America Is Back & ‘Ready To Lead The World’

Joe Biden declared that the US is “ready to lead the world, not retreat from it,” as he announced some of his cabinet picks.

Signalling it will be ‘business as usual’, his picks indicate a return to Obama-era foreign policy

While formally introducing the appointees at Wilmington’s Queen Theater in his home state of Delaware, Biden said: “It’s a team that reflects that America is back. Ready to lead the world, not retreat from it”

Press TV reports: He made the comments Tuesday a day after the Trump administration finally notified him about preparations for a transition into the White House despite President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede defeat at the presidential election.

“They embody my core beliefs that America is strongest when it works with its allies. Collectively, this team has secured some of the most defining national security and diplomatic achievements in recent memory — made possible through decades of experience working with our partners,” he said. “They’ll tell me what I need to know, not what I want to know.”

Biden commented about appointing a Latino, Alejandro “Ali” Mayorkas, as the Homeland Security secretary.

“I am proud that for the first time ever the department will be led by an immigrant, a Latino, who knows that we are a nation of laws and values,” said the former vice president.

He further spoke about appointing former Secretary of State John Kerry to be the climate czar.

“For the first time ever, you will have a presidential envoy on climate,” said the Democrat.

“I’m pleased to have received the ascertainment from GSA to carry out a smooth and peaceful transition of power,” he said.

Long after his victory in the November 3 election, Biden could have access to federal resources and services, GSA Administrator Emily Murphy told him in a letter on Monday.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also commented on the significance of the cabinet picks.

“When Joe asked me to be his running mate, he told me about his commitment to making sure we selected a Cabinet that looks like America that reflects the best of our nation. And that’s what we have done,” she said.

The cabinet picks are being introduced as Trump has vowed to continue his “strong case” to prove election fraud with 57 days to the inauguration day on January 20.