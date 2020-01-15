Joe Biden: Republicans Have SAVAGED My Only Surviving Son

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says Republicans are to blame for savaging his only surviving son Hunter Biden.
In an emotional tweet posted Tuesday night, Biden spoke about tucking his children into bed as a young senator and then slammed Republicans for their ongoing attacks on Hunter.
“Child care is personal to me: I was a single parent as a young senator. I commuted home to Delaware every night to tuck my kids into bed. Child care should be affordable for every parent. #DemDebate…Republicans have savaged my only surviving son. They’ve spread lies about me that networks won’t even carry. It doesn’t matter if they go after me. As President of the United States, I have to be able to not only fight — I have to heal. And that’s what I’ll do if I’m elected.”
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Biden’s other son, Joseph R. “Beau” Biden III, died of brain cancer at age 46 in 2015. In 1972 Biden’s first wife, Neilia, and their daughter Naomi were killed in a car wreck that also injured their two sons. Biden remarried in 1977 and had a daughter, Ashley, with second wife Jill.
Hunter was noticeably absent from father Joe Biden’s Christmas Day family photo last month.
