Joe Biden Pulls ALL US Troops From Israel as Democrats Voice Support for Hamas

It took terrorists less than four months to start a Holy war with Israel after Joe Biden and the far-left Democrats gained control of the White House.

Hamas has fired over 1,500 rockets into Israel over the last few days.

Hamas, expect a response. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 12, 2021

Millions of Israeli civilians are running to bomb shelters as sirens sound across the country. pic.twitter.com/GD9ikMuTXl — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 12, 2021

And what is the response from the Biden administration? To pull all US troops from Israel.

The Daily Caller reports:

The United States withdrew 120 military personnel from Israel and is warning Americans against traveling to the region due to escalating violence in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian territory controlled by the militant group Hamas. Defense Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters during a press briefing Thursday that the military personnel were from U.S. Central Command and European Command. They were flown out on a C-17 military transport jet to Ramstein Air Base in Germany. “We made this decision to remove these individuals in coordination with our Israeli counterparts,” Kirby said. He added that some personnel were in Israel ahead of a planned bilateral event, but were withdrawn in response to escalating violence.