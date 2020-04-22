Joe Biden: I’d Pick Michelle Obama as VP ‘in a Heartbeat’

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has admitted he would choose Michelle Obama as his running mate “in a heartbeat.”

When asked about the former FLOTUS by KDKA, Biden said “she’s brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman. The Obamas are great friends.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The only thing holding him back, Biden explained, is that he does not think she is interested in returning to the White House in any capacity.

“I don’t think she has any desire to live near the White House again,” he said.

Biden also said that while he is committing to choosing a woman, he can’t guarantee that it will be a woman of color.

“I’ll commit to that [it will] be a woman because it is very important that my administration look like the public, look like the nation. And there will be, committed that there will be a woman of color on the Supreme Court, that doesn’t mean there won’t be a vice president, as well,” Biden said.

Earlier this month, Biden said that he is considering controversial Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as his pick.