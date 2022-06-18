Joe Biden Needs Help Getting Up After Falling Off His Bike

President Biden fell off his bike after cycling near his Rehoboth beach home in in Delaware on Saturday morning.

A lot of people had something to say about the incident and while it’s unkind to mock an old man for falling off his bike, the episode is a little worrying when Biden is the man who is allegedly in charge of the United States of America….

According to reports, the president had trouble removing his shoes from the bikes’ pedals.

Or was it really Russia’s fault?

The Gateway Pundit reports: Secret Service agents swarmed the fallen commander-in-chief as he needed help in getting back up.

Feeble Joe Biden quickly got up and chatted with the reporters and Delaware bystanders. He said he will talk to Xi soon and is in the process of making up his mind on tariffs, a Bloomberg reporter tweeted.

President Biden just fell off his bike in Rehoboth Beach. He got up and appears to be in good spirits while speaking to locals — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) June 18, 2022

President Biden fell off his bike this morning.



Just look at this pic. This is fine.



(Photo via @Sarah_Silbiger) pic.twitter.com/EzWUuOhTT6 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) June 18, 2022

Video: Biden fell off his bike today in Rehoboth Beach. pic.twitter.com/nJzpMWDR1Q — PatrioticBabe (@PatrioticBabe_) June 18, 2022

New video emerges of Pres. Joe Biden's bike crash in Delaware this morning. pic.twitter.com/4KMiQdr6XQ — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) June 18, 2022

https://twitter.com/Symph0ny3/status/1538172873944322048

The internet weighed in immediately about the incident.