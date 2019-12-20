Joe Biden Vows To Make Migration ‘The Future Of America’, Says ‘You Should Get Used To It’

Migration is the “future of America” and “you should get used to it” and “invest in them“, according to Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Obama’s vice president exploded during Thursday’s presidential debate after he was asked about reparations for African-Americans, saying that immigrants are the future and insisting “We’ve been able to cherry-pick the very best from every single continent.”

“The reason we’re the country we are is because of immigration,” Biden responded to the question about reparations. “We’ve been able to cherry-pick the very best from every single continent.”

“The people who come here have determination, resilience, they are ready to stand up and work like the devil,” Biden continued. “We have 24 out of every 100 children in our schools today is Hispanic. They idea that we are going to walk away and not provide every opportunity for them is not only stupid and immoral but it’s bad for America.”

“They are the future of America,” Biden continued, hinting at Democrat policy for major demographic change. “And we should invest in them. Everyone will benefit from them, every single American and you should get used to it.”

“This is a nation of immigrants, that’s who we are, that’s why we’re who we are, that’s what makes us different and we should invest in them,” Biden concluded.

Progressive podcast host Tim Black called Biden, writing on Twitter: “Joe Biden says he’s chomping at the bit to talk about Reparations and then proceeds to speak for 40 seconds without mentioning Black people once, yet uses the term immigrants thrice. #DemDebate”