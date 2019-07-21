Joe Biden Kisses Granddaughter on the Lips at Nevada Rally

You simply can’t take the ‘creepy’ out of Joe Biden.

The Democratic 2020 hopeful was in Nevada for the State Democrat Party’s Brew and National Views Event on Saturday.

The former vice president gave an hour-long speech where he predictably trash-talked Trump and promised to revive the failed Obama agenda.

But before he began his rant, he planted a wet kiss on the lips of his very own granddaughter.

WATCH (viewer discretion advised):