Joe Biden Tells Supporters: ‘I Want to Be Clear, I’m NOT Going Nuts!’

Former Vice President Joe Biden told his supporters that he was “not going nuts” during a campaign stop in New Hampshire over the weekend.

The 2020 presidential hopeful was speaking at a campground in New Hampshire when he seemed to forget where he had last spoken at Dartmouth College, according to the LA Times.

As Biden struggled to recall where on campus he previous was, he declared, “I want to be clear, Im not going nuts.”

“I’m not sure whether it was the medical school or where the hell I spoke. But it was on the campus.”

Dailycaller.com reports: Indeed, Biden has faced questions about his age and his penchant for making strange remarks and mistakes on the campaign trail.

The 76-year-old Democrat said recently seemed to forget which state he was campaigning in, mistakenly claiming that he was in Vermont when he was in New Hampshire.

Biden talks w/press in Keene, NH: "I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it? And what a neat town…everybody has been really friendly. I like Keene a lot." pic.twitter.com/0hKsgiDfwM — Bo Erickson (@BoKnowsNews) August 24, 2019

The Delaware politician also mistakenly said that his health care plan would be “not quality,” as well as claiming that Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy were assassinated in the “in the ’70s, late 70.”

He’s also been spotted stuttering and stumbling over his words.

This weekend, Biden was asked about voters who are worried about his age, and his message was simple, “I say if they’re concerned, don’t vote for me.”