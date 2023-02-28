Joe Biden: “I May Be a White Boy, But I’m Not Stupid”

Fact checked
February 28, 2023 Niamh Harris News, US 2
Joe Biden
LinkedInRedditTelegram

During a Black History Month event in the East Room on Monday, US president Joe Biden claimed that despite being white, he wasn’t stupid.

Just another say at the Biden White House….

“I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid” Biden said “I know where the power is. You think I’m joking!”

Biden’s statement has been fact checked!

His Vice President Kamala Harris meanwhile found it so funny that she started to laugh like a hyena

Niamh Harris

Writer at News Punch

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)