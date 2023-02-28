Joe Biden: “I May Be a White Boy, But I’m Not Stupid”

During a Black History Month event in the East Room on Monday, US president Joe Biden claimed that despite being white, he wasn’t stupid.

Just another say at the Biden White House….

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid” Biden said “I know where the power is. You think I’m joking!”

Biden speaking at a Black History Month reception: "I may be a white boy, but I'm not stupid." pic.twitter.com/cAZIQOlTz9 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 27, 2023

Biden’s statement has been fact checked!

FACT CHECK: Joe Biden is both white and stupid. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 27, 2023

His Vice President Kamala Harris meanwhile found it so funny that she started to laugh like a hyena