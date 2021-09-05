Joe Biden Humiliated As Louisiana Utility Workers Turn Their Backs on Him

Joe Biden was left reeling on Friday after a large number of utility workers in Louisiana turned their backs on him in disgust.

According to the White House, Biden’s visit to Louisiana was to “survey the damage” in the wake of Hurricane Ida. His real mission, however, was to unofficially campaign ahead of next year’s midterms.

As you can see from the footage below, as Biden’s motorcade passed a group of utility workers, they turned their backs on him:

Utility workers in Louisiana wait for Biden’s motorcade to drive by, then turn their backs on him. 👏👏👏#Merica 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3FZtUX834g — @SassyConservativeGirl45 (@SassyConservat1) September 4, 2021

On Friday, Joe Biden traveled to Louisiana to stump for his $3.5 trillion boondoggle infrastructure bill that is mostly about giving freebies to people. He gave a speech pumping rhetoric into the air even though he was supposedly there to “survey the damage” caused by Hurricane Ida. Heck, Joe will do anything to pivot from the disaster in Afghanistan.

He delivered a folksy speech with his sleeves rolled up, looking like he was going to do some work around the town of LaPlace, Louisiana. He used a cheat sheet with pictures and dignitaries’ names and the transcript of his speech that someone else wrote.

The short clip below is a perfect example of the inability of Biden to complete a thought…

“I’m Grateful For The Governor Asking Me To Come On Down To Visit And To See What, Uh, Visit”

After his speech, Biden turned around and ignored a handler while he waddled off in the wrong direction.

The handler even said, “This way, sir, this way.”

Biden promised $100 million in aid to residents of Louisiana. He’s going to give $500 to each resident. Yes, the visit wouldn’t be complete without Biden giving away other people’s money to enrich his political future.