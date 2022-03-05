Joe Biden Heads Back To Delaware For The Weekend Despite Escalting Conflict In Ukraine

President Biden has left the White House for another weekend at his home in Delaware as the Russian invasion of Ukraine escalates.

Some have criticized Biden for giving the impression of not caring about the ongoing conflict or the current state of the country by leaving Washington, DC.

Biden also spent last weekend at home, when it was unclear whether the Ukrainian capial of Kyiv would survive the onslaught launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the week.

Breitbart reports: The president does not like spending weekends at the White House, describing the building as “the tomb,” according to reports.

Earlier Friday, Biden met with Finnish president Sauli Niinisto to discuss Ukraine and the importance of the NATO alliance.

“We’re committed to helping Ukraine defend itself and support of the humanitarian need of the Ukrainian people,” Biden told reporters as he met in the Oval Office with Niinisto.

He did not take any questions from reporters.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky angrily criticized NATO on Friday for refusing to enact a no-fly zone over Ukraine, citing the damage taken by major Ukrainian cities from Russian bombing.

The Untied States and NATO have little interest in trying to enforce a no-fly zone by challenging Russian planes, which would likely trigger a full-scale war.

“All the people who will die starting from this day will also die because of you. Because of your weakness, because of your disunity,” a Zelensky said in a video address.