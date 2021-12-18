Joe Biden, Yet Again, Calls His VP ‘President Harris’

President Biden has again referred to his Vice President as “President Harris”

This time Biden made the ‘blunder’ during a graduation speech at South Carolina State University where he was honoring a leading congressional Democrat, whose endorsement had helped both he and Kamala Harris the nomination.

RT reports: Speaking at the historically black school in Orangeburg, South Carolina, on Friday, Biden told a joke about Delaware State University – another historically black college – and followed up with “all kidding aside, of course President [Kamala] Harris is a proud Howard alum,” a reference to yet another HBC in Washington, DC.

Joe Biden refers to Kamala Harris as "President Harris" pic.twitter.com/1z6EwWIEQR — X Strategies LLC (@XStrategiesLLC) December 17, 2021

This isn’t the first time Biden has slipped up about Harris. He called her “president-elect” in December, and “President Harris” during a press conference in mid-March. By the end of that month, the White House would change all of the official headers to refer to the “Biden-Harris Administration.”

The former California senator had made a similar slip-up herself, referring to “a Harris administration, together with Joe Biden as the president of the United States,” at a campaign event in September 2020.