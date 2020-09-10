Joe Biden Greeted By MAGA Crowd Chanting ‘4 More Years!’ And ZERO Supporters In Michigan

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden ventured forth from his basement and visited Michigan on Wednesday, only to be greeted by a high-energy crowd of Trump supporting patriots chanting “Four more years! Four more years” — and zero Biden supporters anywhere to be seen.
Biden, who openly supported NAFTA, will be speaking at an event in the Detroit suburb of Warren and will reportedly propose a new policy aimed at tackling “offshoring.”
But enthusiasm for Biden’s visit remains low in Detroit. As Biden arrived in Michigan, he was greeted by a crowd of….Trump supporters!
The patriotic crowd waved American flags and Trump 2020 flags chanting, “Four more years! Four more years!”
WATCH:
Biden’s Michigan misadventure just got worse from there. Check out these images from two events less than 24 hours apart.
Compare and contrast that level of enthusiasm with this Trump rally in North Carolina.
Let’s face it, Biden is sinking fast.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- Judge Awards Father Full Custody of 9-Year-Old Girl At Center of #StandWithSophie Sex Abuse Scandal - September 10, 2020
- Petition Demanding San Francisco ‘Prosecute Nancy Pelosi For COVID Violations’ Goes Viral - September 10, 2020
- Camera Cuts To Biden Before He’s Ready, Catches Him Asking For Teleprompter To Answer Basic Question - September 10, 2020
What could that washed up Baggle possible “know” that could be considered a National Security Risk, AND require any remnant of an entourage of this size?????
I say LET THE BAD GUYS GET HIM!!!! Oh wait, he IS the bad guy…..
Bidens a tool .