Joe Biden Greeted By MAGA Crowd Chanting ‘4 More Years!’ And ZERO Supporters In Michigan

September 10, 2020 Baxter Dmitry News, US 2

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden ventured forth from his basement and visited Michigan on Wednesday, only to be greeted by a high-energy crowd of Trump supporting patriots chanting “Four more years! Four more years” — and zero Biden supporters anywhere to be seen.

Biden, who openly supported NAFTA, will be speaking at an event in the Detroit suburb of Warren and will reportedly propose a new policy aimed at tackling “offshoring.”

But enthusiasm for Biden’s visit remains low in Detroit. As Biden arrived in Michigan, he was greeted by a crowd of….Trump supporters!

The patriotic crowd waved American flags and Trump 2020 flags chanting, “Four more years! Four more years!

WATCH:

Biden’s Michigan misadventure just got worse from there. Check out these images from two events less than 24 hours apart.

Compare and contrast that level of enthusiasm with this Trump rally in North Carolina.

Let’s face it, Biden is sinking fast.

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
