Joe Biden Greeted By MAGA Crowd Chanting ‘4 More Years!’ And ZERO Supporters In Michigan

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden ventured forth from his basement and visited Michigan on Wednesday, only to be greeted by a high-energy crowd of Trump supporting patriots chanting “Four more years! Four more years” — and zero Biden supporters anywhere to be seen.

Biden, who openly supported NAFTA, will be speaking at an event in the Detroit suburb of Warren and will reportedly propose a new policy aimed at tackling “offshoring.”

But enthusiasm for Biden’s visit remains low in Detroit. As Biden arrived in Michigan, he was greeted by a crowd of….Trump supporters!

The patriotic crowd waved American flags and Trump 2020 flags chanting, “Four more years! Four more years!”

WATCH:

As Joe Biden arrives in Michigan he’s greeted by a crowd of… Trump supporters! #MAGA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rll1lejiYz — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 9, 2020

Biden’s Michigan misadventure just got worse from there. Check out these images from two events less than 24 hours apart.

Compare and contrast that level of enthusiasm with this Trump rally in North Carolina.

Let’s face it, Biden is sinking fast.