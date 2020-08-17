Joe Biden Finally Gives In To Some Questions….In Interview With Cardi B!

Joe Biden kicked off Democratic National Convention week with a softball interview with rapper Cardi B.
The interview which was part of the rapper’s Elle Magazine cover shoot, featured Cardi B saying she wanted ‘free’ Medicare and college tuition and for ‘Black people to stop getting killed.’
However Biden is now facing a backlash after taking the time to sit down for a video chat with the rapper having dodged hard hitting interviews with major journalists and news outlets ahead of the Democratic convention.
RT reports: Biden tuned in for a candid video conversation with the provocative and political rapper Cardi B for Elle Magazine. Posted online on Monday, the virtual tete-a-tete prompted immediate eye-rolling and accusations that the Democratic candidate was using the celebrity to appear relevant.
The unusual pairing discussed a variety of election-related topics, with Cardi B telling Biden she had plenty of wishes for the next president, but saying that, ultimately, “I just want Trump out.” Biden said he knew he would “make mistakes” as president but would “never” break his word. He also praised the singer for her commitment to “decency, fairness, and treating people with respect.”
Netizens were less interested in the details of the discussion, however, and more stunned that Biden had decided to grant an interview to a celebrity instead of an actual journalist, particularly with the Democratic convention set to kick off this week.
Podcast host Stephen Miller noted that the friendly video chat took priority “before he [gave an interview] to Chris Wallace or Jonathan Swan [of Axios].” Fox News host Wallace slammed Biden last week for failing to appear on the Sunday news shows, calling it the “damnedest thing I’ve ever seen.”
Some saw the issue as a racial one, pointing out that “white Democrats” often try to use black celebrities to persuade younger black people to vote for them.
Journalist Jacob Shamsian noticed that Biden “artfully” dodged questions on Medicare-for-all and defunding the police during the talk – two policies which he has vocally opposed in the past.
Some conspicuous edits in the video also played into allegations that Biden is suffering from some kind of cognitive decline, given that he frequently stumbles through any interviews he does do, making plenty of “gaffes” along the way.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Joe Biden Finally Gives In To Some Questions….In Interview With Cardi B! - August 17, 2020
- “Vast Majority” Of Protests Have Been Peaceful, Chicago Mayor Claims - August 17, 2020
- Susan Rice Freaks Out Over Idea Of Trump Granting Edward Snowden A Pardon - August 17, 2020