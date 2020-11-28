Joe Biden Expected To Pick Cindy McCain as UK Ambassador

Joe Biden is expected to offer John McCain’s widow Cindy McCain the job of UK ambassador

66 year old Cindy McCain is said to be the frontrunner for the job as a reward for helping deliver the traditionally Republican state of Arizon and its 11 electoral college votes to Biden.

The UK ambassadorship is ‘hers if she wants it,’ a source close to Biden told The Times of London.

Breitbart reports: Cindy McCain was one of the most outspoken Republicans against President Donald Trump during the election:

My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There's only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) September 22, 2020

She also created a video for the virtual Democratic National Convention in August, highlighting her late husband’s friendship with Biden while endorsing the Democrat nominee.

It is unclear if McCain, who currently serves on the board of trustees of the McCain Institute for International Leadership at Arizona State University, wants the job.

Tony Gardner, former President Barack Obama’s ambassador to the EU, is also in the running for the post.