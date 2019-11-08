Joe Biden Demands Senate Vote on Stricter Gun Control Laws

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden has demanded a Senate vote on strict Democrat gun control legislation.
Biden wants Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to allow a Senate vote on universal background check legislation, which passed the Democrat-run House on February 27, 2019.
Breitbart.com reports: Breitbart News reported that the legislation criminalizes private gun sellers by making it illegal for an individual to sell a gun to a life-long friend or decades-old neighbor without first getting government permission.
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) explained that the universal background check legislation will also lead to a gun registry:
Biden is demanding that Majority Leader McConnell hold a vote on the gun control now. He tweeted that it has been “250 days” since the Democrat House passed the bill and said McConnell needs to “do [his] job and bring the universal background check bill up for a vote.”
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Mitch McConnell: We Will ACQUIT Trump, Destroy Democrats’ Impeachment Circus - November 8, 2019
- Newly Elected Democrat Senator Was Jailed for Having Sex with Teen - November 8, 2019
- Michael Bloomberg, Who Has Ties to Epstein, Prepares for 2020 Run - November 8, 2019