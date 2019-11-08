Joe Biden Demands Senate Vote on Stricter Gun Control Laws

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden has demanded a Senate vote on strict Democrat gun control legislation.

Biden wants Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to allow a Senate vote on universal background check legislation, which passed the Democrat-run House on February 27, 2019.

Breitbart.com reports: Breitbart News reported that the legislation criminalizes private gun sellers by making it illegal for an individual to sell a gun to a life-long friend or decades-old neighbor without first getting government permission.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) explained that the universal background check legislation will also lead to a gun registry:

.@Jim_Jordan is back to reiterate how dangerous #HR8 and #HR1112 really are. "Universal" background checks lead to a national registry, which leads to confiscation – plain and simple. We must fight back and contact our lawmakers. → https://t.co/WOdftwRpeN #2A pic.twitter.com/g0dLKKIStG — NRA (@NRA) February 27, 2019

Biden is demanding that Majority Leader McConnell hold a vote on the gun control now. He tweeted that it has been “250 days” since the Democrat House passed the bill and said McConnell needs to “do [his] job and bring the universal background check bill up for a vote.”