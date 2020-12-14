Joe Biden Demands Full ‘Exorcism’ of White House After Trump Is Removed

Joe Biden is demanding a full “exorcism” of the White House to eradicate “all trace” of President Trump in January.

Former Vice President Biden is hoping to move into the White House in a matter of weeks if he wins the election.

Should the Electoral College declare Biden the next president, he will move in immediately after his January 21 inauguration.

But Biden is already demanding that the 132-room property be thoroughly disinfected beforehand.

“There is a five-hour window between presidents,” White House historian Kate Andersen Brower told reporters.

“That’s when 95 staff will have to pack up all the Trump possessions and move the Bidens in. They will clean or replace everything.”

A team in hazmat suits will spray the entire White House with disinfectant after Trump has left, and remove carpets, curtains, and furniture.

“The incoming president and first lady get to choose their new furniture from a secret warehouse,” Brower told CNN.

A member of Biden’s “transition team” added: “Mr. Trump’s administration has been riddled with the coronavirus.“

“The Bidens are taking no chances.“

“The entire property will be deep-cleaned down to replacing doorknobs and taking down soft furnishings.“

“The virus can linger on hard surfaces so the entire residence and executive offices will be wiped clean with disinfectant to exorcise any trace of Team Trump.”

Dailymail.co.uk reports: Mr Trump continued to rail against his election loss last night as his final legal challenge was dismissed by the US Supreme Court.

The President angrily rounded on Attorney General Bill Barr, calling him a ‘big disappointment’ for failing to reveal Biden’s 50-year-old son Hunter is under investigation for alleged tax evasion, tweeting: ‘Why didn’t Bill Barr reveal the truth to the public before the election, about Hunter Biden. Joe was lying on the debate stage that nothing was wrong or going on. Big disadvantage for the Republicans at the polls!’ Hunter Biden has denied any wrongdoing.

Insiders say he will refuse to attend Mr Biden’s inauguration.’

Mr Biden will order all Americans to wear masks during his first 100 days in office in a bid to bring the pandemic under control.

So far nearly 300,000 Americans have died. On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer Covid vaccine for use, with frontline workers getting the first doses tomorrow.